NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The First Half

The Atlanta Hawks are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at halftime.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks have finished the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hawks and Bucks are tied 56-56 at halftime.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the first half below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball