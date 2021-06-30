NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Lakers’ LeBron James Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will miss the remainder of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.

The Tweet below of Antetokounmpo’s status can be seen from the Bucks.

After the injury Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James Tweeted his well wishes and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks had a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta

Related stories on NBA basketball