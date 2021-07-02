NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status If There Is A Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6, but if there is a Game 7, there is a belief he could play, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

If there is a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there is a belief that Giannis Antetokounmpo could play, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! (Tweet below).

Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is doubtful for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 6 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

