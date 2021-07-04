NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: See Amazing Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo After Game 6 With Trophy

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 6 on Saturday night in Atlanta against the Hawks, but the Milwaukee Bucks won 118-107 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo is headed to his first NBA Finals.

After the game, Axel Toupane posted a photo of Antetokounmpo in the locker room on Instagram, and the image can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball