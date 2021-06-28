NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Twitter Reacts To Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The Bucks won Game 3, 113-102.

Khris Middelton had 38 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 3 below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

