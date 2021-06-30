NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Twitter Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury

The Bucks have announced Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the remainder of Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks had a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta

