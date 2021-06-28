NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Twitter Reacts To Khris Middleton's Big Night

Khris Middleton had 38 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3.

Khris Middleton had 38 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on Sunday night in the Milwaukee Bucks Game 3, 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The series is now 2-1 in their favor.

Here is what Twitter was saying about Middleton's big night for the Bucks in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

