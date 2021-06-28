NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Warm Up Before Game 3

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Sunday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video on Twitter before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The video of Antetokounmpo warming up before the Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks can be seen in the Tweet from the Bucks below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

