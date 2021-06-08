NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Kevin Durant Goes Off on ESPN's Jay Williams

Kevin Durant disputed what Jay Williams said on ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Game 2 on Monday evening in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant had 32 points.

On ESPN on Tuesday, Jay Williams shared a story about Durant (see Tweet with video from The Undefeated below).

Durant on Instagram says that never happened, and a picture of that can be seen below from Hoop Central.

Durant also took to his Twitter account to talk about the situation.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

