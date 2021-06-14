Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Bucks-Nets: Kyrie Irving Injury Status For Game 5

Kyrie Irving will miss Game 5 on Tuesday against the Bucks in Brooklyn.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving in Game 5 on Tuesday in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving got hurt in the first half of Game 4 and did not return (see Bleacher Report's Tweet below).

The team has announced the status of Irving for Game 5, and a tweet with his status can be seen below from Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

