NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Fall Short Once Again?
The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 in their second-round series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost last season in the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat in the second round, and the season before that, they blew a 2-0 series lead to lose to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.
At some point, the back-to-back MVP Antetokounmpo will have to break out in the NBA Playoffs and make a run for an NBA Finals appearance.
The Bucks got crushed by the Brooklyn Nets 125-86 on Monday night and now are down 2-0 in their series.
Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.