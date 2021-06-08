NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Will  Giannis Antetokounmpo Fall Short Once Again?

The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 in their second-round series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost last season in the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat in the second round, and the season before that, they blew a 2-0 series lead to lose to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

At some point, the back-to-back MVP Antetokounmpo will have to break out in the NBA Playoffs and make a run for an NBA Finals appearance.

The Bucks got crushed by the Brooklyn Nets 125-86 on Monday night and now are down 2-0 in their series.

Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball