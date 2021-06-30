NBA Playoffs: Bucks’ Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

The full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Related stories on NBA basketball