NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Miami Heat for Game 1 on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will get a rematch with the Miami Heat, who knocked them out of the post-season last year in the NBA's Bubble.

The upset last season sent the Bucks home early for yet another season, and at some point, the Bucks will have to find a way to break free in the NBA Playoffs.

Their series with the Heat begins on Saturday, and their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

