NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Bucks visit the Heat in Miami for Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks had their heart crushed by the Miami Heat last season during the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

However, this season, they are up 2-0 on the Heat and head to Maimi for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Bucks have announced their starting lineup for the night, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Miami against the Heat, according to FanDuel.

