NBA Playoffs: Can The Nets Win Three In A Row Against Bucks Without James Harden?

The Brooklyn Nets head into Game 3 as underdogs in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets have only had James Harden for the first miunte of Game 1 in their second round series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden missed the remainder of Game 1, Game 2 and is out for Game 3.

For Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Nets, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks lost Game 2 by a score of 125-86, so the Bucks being favorites even with Harden out does not make a lot of sense.

Some interesting betting info for the game can be seen below from Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

The game will be on ESPN.

