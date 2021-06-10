NBA Playoffs: Can The Nets Win Three In A Row Against Bucks Without James Harden?
The Brooklyn Nets head into Game 3 as underdogs in Milwaukee against the Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets have only had James Harden for the first miunte of Game 1 in their second round series with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Harden missed the remainder of Game 1, Game 2 and is out for Game 3.
For Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Nets, according to FanDuel.
The Bucks lost Game 2 by a score of 125-86, so the Bucks being favorites even with Harden out does not make a lot of sense.
Some interesting betting info for the game can be seen below from Darren Rovell of The Action Network.
The game will be on ESPN.
