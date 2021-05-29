NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Fans Boo Nets' Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was booed by his former home-crowd on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 3 against the Celtics, and former Celtic point guard Kyrie Irving was booed by the fans who once cheered him.

The video of the boos can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets have a 2-0 lead in the series and can sweep the Celtics with two more wins.

The Nets were 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

