NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Nets for Game 3

Celtics' Jayson Tatum will play on Friday for Game 3 against the Nets.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics left the game on Tuesday with an eye injury against the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Celtics lost 130-108 and trail 2-0 in the series heading back to Boston.

Tatum will play on Friday in Game 3 in the first game of the series that is in Boston.

The status of Tatum can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

