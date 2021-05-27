NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Nets for Game 3
Celtics' Jayson Tatum will play on Friday for Game 3 against the Nets.
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics left the game on Tuesday with an eye injury against the Nets in Brooklyn.
The Celtics lost 130-108 and trail 2-0 in the series heading back to Boston.
Tatum will play on Friday in Game 3 in the first game of the series that is in Boston.
The status of Tatum can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 7.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
