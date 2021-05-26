NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Updated Status Against Nets

Jayson Tatum will not return on Tuesday against the Nets.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics got hurt during the third quarter (eye) of Tuesday's Game 2 contest in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Tatum went to the locker room and then returned to the bench, but is now offically out for the remainder of the game.

The status of Tatum can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

