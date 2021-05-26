NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Updated Status Against Nets
Jayson Tatum will not return on Tuesday against the Nets.
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics got hurt during the third quarter (eye) of Tuesday's Game 2 contest in Brooklyn against the Nets.
Tatum went to the locker room and then returned to the bench, but is now offically out for the remainder of the game.
The status of Tatum can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.
The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.