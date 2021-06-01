NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Status Against Nets

Kemba Walker will not play in Game 5 in Brooklyn.

Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are down 3-1 in their series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately, Walker will not play in Game 5 in Brooklyn (which is potentially Boston's last game of the season).

The status of Walker for Tuesday's contest can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

