NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Boston Celtics will try to get in the win column in Game 3 in Boston.

The Boston Celtics finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and have lost Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season.

It's safe to say the season has not gone as planned.

They are down 2-0 in their playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets and will look to win in Boston on Friday.

Their starting lineup for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

