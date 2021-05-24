NBA Playoffs: Charles Barkley Gives Honest Quote About the Los Angeles Lakers

Charles Barkley gave a quote on Sunday, that a lot of NBA fans will have opinions on about the Lakers.

"Nobody is afraid of them," Barkley said on Inside the NBA on TNT on Sunday.

The full video of Barkley speaking about the Lakers can be seen in a post below from the Twitter account of TNT.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers 99-90 on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their playoff series, and Game 2 is on Tuesday.

