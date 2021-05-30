NBA Playoffs: Chris Paul Speaks After Suns Beat Lakers

The Suns beat the Lakers 100-92 on Sunday.

Chris Paul went off for 18 points and dished out nine assists in Game 4's 100-92 win for the Suns over the Lakers.

The series is now tied 2-2.

"I hadn't touched a basketball or anything since the last game," Paul said post-game.

Before the game, Paul had been questionable, and said he was told he just had to rest his shoulder.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

