NBA Playoffs: Chris Paul Starting in Suns and Lakers Game
Chris Paul hurt his shoulder in Game 1, but played in Game 2 and will start again on Thursday for Game 3.
Chris Paul got injured in Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns but returned to the game two times after going to the locker room (see picture below from Game 1 from Bleacher Report).
Meanwhile, Paul played in Game 2 and will once again play and start on Thursday (starting lineup seen below from the FantasyLabs NBA Twitter account).
The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
