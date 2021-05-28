NBA Playoffs: Chris Paul Starting in Suns and Lakers Game

Chris Paul hurt his shoulder in Game 1, but played in Game 2 and will start again on Thursday for Game 3.

Chris Paul got injured in Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns but returned to the game two times after going to the locker room (see picture below from Game 1 from Bleacher Report).

Meanwhile, Paul played in Game 2 and will once again play and start on Thursday (starting lineup seen below from the FantasyLabs NBA Twitter account).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

