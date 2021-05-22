Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Blocks Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Serge Ibaka had a big block on Luka Doncic on Saturday.
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are in the second half of Game 1 on Saturday, and it has been a great game so far.

In the first half, Clippers' forward Serge Ibaka had an impressive block on Luka Doncic, and the video of the highlight can be seen in a post from the Clippers below.

Th game is currently on ESPN.

The Clippers were 6-point favorites over the Mavericks on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

