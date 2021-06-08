NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Injury Status Against Jazz

Serge Ibaka of the Los Angeles Clippers is listed as doubtful for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night (Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

However, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports that Ibaka did not travel to Utah, and Azarly's Tweet can be seen in a post below.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

