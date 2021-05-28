NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Status Against Mavericks

Serge Ibaka is not expected to play in Game 3, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

The Los Angeles Clippers are fighting for their playoff lives on Friday evening in Dallas for Game 3 against the Mavericks.

However, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Serge Ibaka is not expected to play (Tweet seen below).

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites over the Mavericks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

