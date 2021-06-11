NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz for Game 2 on Thursday evening.

The Clippers lost the first game 112-109.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

