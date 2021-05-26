NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 on Tuesday evening.
The Los Angeles Clippers fell at home in Game 1 to Luka Donic and the Dallas Mavericks 113-103 and will have one more chance to win on their home-court on Tuesday evening before heading to Dallas for two games.
For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Clippers are 7-point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.
