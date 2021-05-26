NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers fell at home in Game 1 to Luka Donic and the Dallas Mavericks 113-103 and will have one more chance to win on their home-court on Tuesday evening before heading to Dallas for two games.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 7-point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

