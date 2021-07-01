NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Devin Booker Tweets After Game

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are going to the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night to advance to the NBA Finals.

Booker, who had 22 points, is going to his first NBA Finals.

Here is what Booker Tweeted after the game.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

