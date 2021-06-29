NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 5

FS1's Shannon Sharpe reacted to the Clippers winning Game 5 on Undisputed.

On Tuesday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe on their show Undisputed reacted to the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 on Monday night.

The Clippers have now forced a Game 6 back in Los Angeles on Wednesday with the series 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

The video of Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

