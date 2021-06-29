NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 5

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns can eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers from the NBA Playoffs on Monday night in Phoenix.

The Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals series heading into Monday night.

Here is what Twitter is saying before Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball