NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Starter Replacing Ivica Zubac In The Lineup Announced

Terance Mann will start for Ivica Zubac who is out for Game 5, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

Ivica Zubac is out for Game 5 (see Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below), and Terance Mann will start in his place, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! (see his Tweet below).

The Tweet from Haynes and FantasyLabs NBA can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball