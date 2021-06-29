NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: The Clippers Are Undefeated In The Playoffs When This Happens

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-0 in the NBA Playoffs this season when Marcus Morris shoots 50% FG or better, according to StatMuse.

Marcus Morris had 22 points and shot 9/16 from the field for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5's 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers have not lost a game in the post-season this year when Morris shoots above 50% from the field, and the stat can be seen below from StatMuse in a Tweet.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball