NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Twitter Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smiths's Comments About Kawhi Leonard

Stephen A. Smith gave an interesting opinion about Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday evening.

Before the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a strong opinion about Kawhi Leonard.

The clip can be seen below from Twitter user @pickuphoop.

Here are Twitter's reactions to Smith's opinion.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball