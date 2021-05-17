NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers Can Send LeBron and Lakers to the Play-in

If the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Lakers will remain the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers control their own destiny during Sunday night's regular-season finale.

The Trail Blazers (41-30) own the tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30), so all they have to do is beat the Denver Nuggets and they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The only scenario where the Lakers will avoid the play-in tournament is to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Trail Blazers lose to the Nuggets.

While most did not think that the Lakers would be in this position on the last day of the regular season, the Western Conference is a battle every year and the Lakers missed LeBron James and Anthony Davis for many games earlier in the season.

The Lakers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The Trail Blazers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

