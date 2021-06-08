NBA Playoffs: Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Injury Status Against 76ers For Game 2

De'Andre Hunter will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the 76ers.

Deandre Hunter missed Game 1 of the 76ers and Hawks second-round series.

The Hawks won the game 128-124 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On Tuesday for Game 2, Hunter will once again be a game-time decision.

Hunter's status can be seen in a Tweet by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic below.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

