NBA Playoffs: "Desperate For Him to Return" Nets' Steve Nash Gives Update About James Harden Injury

Steve Nash provided an update for James Harden and his injury.

The Brooklyn Nets have already ruled out James Harden for Game 2 (See Tweet from the team below), and on Sunday, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Harden.

The video of Nash speaking can be seen in a video from SNY's Nets Videos.

"For James, we obviously are desperate for him to return," Nash said to reporters Sunday. "He's a huge piece of what we do on our team, but at this point, I think it would be all guesswork to really understand."

The Nets will play the Bucks on Monday night without their All-Star guard.

"Let's hope for the best," Nash said. "We can't really say anything too predictive or too definitive right now."

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

