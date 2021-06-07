NBA Playoffs: "Desperate For Him to Return" Nets' Steve Nash Gives Update About James Harden Injury
Steve Nash provided an update for James Harden and his injury.
The Brooklyn Nets have already ruled out James Harden for Game 2 (See Tweet from the team below), and on Sunday, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Harden.
The video of Nash speaking can be seen in a video from SNY's Nets Videos.
"For James, we obviously are desperate for him to return," Nash said to reporters Sunday. "He's a huge piece of what we do on our team, but at this point, I think it would be all guesswork to really understand."
The Nets will play the Bucks on Monday night without their All-Star guard.
"Let's hope for the best," Nash said. "We can't really say anything too predictive or too definitive right now."
The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.