NBA Playoffs: Doc Rivers Speaks About Joel Embiid After 76ers Loss to Hawks
The 76ers lost Game 1 to the Hawks 128-124.
Doc Rivers had to watch as his 76ers got blown out in the first half of Game 1 against the Hawks on Sunday. However, the 76ers made a late run, but the game still ended 128-124 in favor of the Hawks.
Joel Embiid, who was questionable to play, had 39 points, and Rivers spoke about his All-Star center after the game.
"Tons of treatment, tons of rest," Rivers said post-game of handling Embiid going forward. "I checked with him probably five different times during the game, and he kept saying, 'I feel great.'"
The full presser with Rivers can be watched here.
The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
