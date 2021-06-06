NBA Playoffs: Doc Rivers Speaks About Joel Embiid After 76ers Loss to Hawks

Doc Rivers had to watch as his 76ers got blown out in the first half of Game 1 against the Hawks on Sunday. However, the 76ers made a late run, but the game still ended 128-124 in favor of the Hawks.

Joel Embiid, who was questionable to play, had 39 points, and Rivers spoke about his All-Star center after the game.

"Tons of treatment, tons of rest," Rivers said post-game of handling Embiid going forward. "I checked with him probably five different times during the game, and he kept saying, 'I feel great.'"

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

