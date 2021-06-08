NBA Playoffs: Doc Rivers Speaks About Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Winning MVP Over Joel Embiid Before 76ers Hawks Game 2

The 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in Philadelphia on Tuesday for Game 2.



The Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 on Tuesday evening.

Before the game, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award (see Tweet below).

Joel Embiid of the 76ers had been in the running, and Doc Rivers was asked about the MVP race pre-game on Tuesday.

"I was obviously hoping for our guy, but you can't take anything away from Jokic," Rivers said pre-game.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

