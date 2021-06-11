NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Is Going Off In Clippers Jazz Game

Donovan Mitchell had 27 points in the first half against the Clippers on Thursday night.



Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are leading the Clippers 66-53 at halftime, and Mitchell had 27 points in the first half.

NBA TV shared a clip of Mitchell hitting a shot at the end of the first half with the crowd erupting.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

