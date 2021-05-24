NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Status Against Grizzlies for Game 2

Donovan Mitchell will play on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell has not played in a game for the Utah Jazz since they beat the Indiana Pacers on April 16.

The star shooting guard did not play in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday but will play on Wednesday during Game 2.

The status of Mitchell can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz lost Game 112-109 in Utah on Sunday and let Ja Morant put up 26 points, and Dillon Brooks score 31 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points, and Mike Conley had 22 points and 11 assits.

