NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Status Against Grizzlies for Game 2
Donovan Mitchell will play on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Donovan Mitchell has not played in a game for the Utah Jazz since they beat the Indiana Pacers on April 16.
The star shooting guard did not play in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday but will play on Wednesday during Game 2.
The status of Mitchell can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Jazz lost Game 112-109 in Utah on Sunday and let Ja Morant put up 26 points, and Dillon Brooks score 31 points.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points, and Mike Conley had 22 points and 11 assits.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.