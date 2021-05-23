NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Status in Jazz Grizzlies Game

The Utah Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell on Sunday, according to Tony Jones of The Atheltic.

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA this season and finished as the first seed in the Western Conference.

A lot of that success was due to the play of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

However, the Jazz will be without their All-Star shooting guard Mitchell in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening in Utah, according to Tony Jones of The Atheltic (Jones' Tweet can be seen below).

The odds for the Jazz and Grizzlies game in Utah on Sunday can be seen at FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball