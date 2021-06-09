NBA Playoffs: Dwyane Wade Giving Donovan Mitchell Advice During Jazz Clippers Game 1

Dwyane Wade is in attendance for Game 1 between the Jazz and Clippers.

Dwyane Wade (part-owner) of the Utah Jazz is in attendance for Game 1 between the Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the third quarter of the game, the future Hall of Famer Wade was seen giving advice to Donovan Mitchell.

The video can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball