NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Gives Prediction For Suns Nuggets Series

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins says the Suns will beat the Nuggets in six games.

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will face off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with their series starting in Arizona on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day on Monday, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made his prediction for how the series would unfold.

The Tweet from Perkins can be seen below.

The Suns are 5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

