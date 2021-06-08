NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Reacts Strongly to Nets Crushing Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets now have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Brooklyn during Game 2 without All-Star James Harden.

Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points and six assists, and Kyrie Irving chipped in with 22 points.

The outcome was never in doubt.

After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a strong reaction to the game, and his Tweet can be seen below.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

