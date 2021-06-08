NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tweets About Chris Paul and Suns During Nuggets Game

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns, led by Chris Paul and his 21 points and 11 assists, crushed the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday night in Arizona.

The final score was 122-105, and during the game, the Suns got hot in the second half, and Stephen A. Smith of ESPN Tweeted about Paul and the Suns during the game.

The Tweet from Smith can be seen below.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball