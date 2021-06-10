NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tweets About Chris Paul During Suns Nuggets Game

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Wednesday evening.

The Denver Nuggets got routed by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 123-98 on Wednesday in Phoenix.

During the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith chimed in on how well Paul was doing.

The Tweet from Smith can be seen in a post embedded below.

Paul had 17 points and 15 assists during the win for the Suns.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

