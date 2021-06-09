NBA Playoffs: FS1's Nick Wright Reacts to Jazz Win Over Clippers In Game 1

The Utah Jazz were victorious over the Los Angles Clippers in Game 1.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz in Game 1 on Tuesday evening in Utah.

The Clippers blew a 13-point halftime lead and lost the second half by 16-points losing 112-109.

On Tuesday on FS1's First Things First, Nick Wright reacted to the game.

The clip from the show can be seen below from the First Things First Twitter account.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

