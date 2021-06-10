Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 2 Winner of Jazz And Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz play Game 2 in Utah on Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 13-point halftime lead on Tuesday evening when they lost Game 1 in Utah against the Jazz 112-109.

Game 2 will be on Thursday evening, and Shannon Sharpe of FS1 on their show Undisputed predicted the winner of the game.

The clip of Sharpe speaking can be seen in a clip from Undisputed below.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

