NBA Playoffs: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 2 Winner of Jazz And Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz play Game 2 in Utah on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 13-point halftime lead on Tuesday evening when they lost Game 1 in Utah against the Jazz 112-109.

Game 2 will be on Thursday evening, and Shannon Sharpe of FS1 on their show Undisputed predicted the winner of the game.

The clip of Sharpe speaking can be seen in a clip from Undisputed below.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

