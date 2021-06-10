NBA Playoffs: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Winner of Bucks And Nets Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets can take a 3-0 series lead with a win in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Thursday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday night, and Shannon Sharpe of FS1 on their show Undisputed predicted the winner of the game on Thursday morning.

The clip of Sharpe speaking about Game 3 can be seen in a post embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The game is set for a tip off at 7:30 Eastern Time on ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

